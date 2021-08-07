BCE (NYSE:BCE) Given New C$63.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.50 to C$63.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.05.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BCE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,187,000 after purchasing an additional 348,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,209 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

