Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARNA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,018. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93,993.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 157,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

