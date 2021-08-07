Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.67.
Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,156. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
