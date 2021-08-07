Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,156. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

