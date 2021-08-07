Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALRM. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Shares of ALRM traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.28. 291,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,667. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,722,742.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,724,732.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,570. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,127,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,541,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

