Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 26,277,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,118,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.94. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 15.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 34,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.