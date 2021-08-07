V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

