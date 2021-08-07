V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 110,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.