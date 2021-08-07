V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

