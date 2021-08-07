V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.64 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

