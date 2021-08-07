Pembina Pipeline Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting C$40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,583. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$41.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.78.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

