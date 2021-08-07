TD Securities Increases Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$150.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$123.25.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up C$2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$122.12. 602,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,388. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$37.51 and a 12 month high of C$122.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.40.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

