SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.29.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.08. 132,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,021. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

