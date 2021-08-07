Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,081 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.49% of Ameresco worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ameresco by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ameresco by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameresco by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,877 shares of company stock worth $2,730,372. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRC traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $64.59. 186,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,459. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

