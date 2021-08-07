Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,360 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Covetrus by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Covetrus by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Covetrus by 90.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 14.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,152,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,519.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $521,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,969 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,497. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

