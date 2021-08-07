Emerald Advisers LLC Has $14.38 Million Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.82% of Super Micro Computer worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 144,059 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $38.95. 196,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,946. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

