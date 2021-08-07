Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80 to $6.10 EPS.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.75.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $1,619,686. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.