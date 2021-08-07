V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 33,000 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in H&R Block by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 1,423,373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 804,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 215,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

