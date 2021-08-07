Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $161.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

