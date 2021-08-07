The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on RMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

The RMR Group stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 84.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.