Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $659.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 136.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

