Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.87. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

