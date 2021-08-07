Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. 2,456,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

