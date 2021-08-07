Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. 2,456,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95.
EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.
