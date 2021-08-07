Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.
OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.07. 35,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,610. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
