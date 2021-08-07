Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.07. 35,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,610. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

