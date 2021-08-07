Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,177. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $242.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

