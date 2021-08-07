Banco de Sabadell’s (BNDSF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNDSF. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of BNDSF stock remained flat at $$0.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.