Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.13.

KEYUF stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978. Keyera has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.61.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

