Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

