Viveve Medical (VIVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.66% and a negative net margin of 400.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Viveve Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 48,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,112. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

