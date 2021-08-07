Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 802.47%. On average, analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 398,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.28 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LCTX shares. TheStreet raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

