Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $314.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $315.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

