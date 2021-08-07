Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.26% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 48.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $12.64 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.96, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 233.60, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. Equities analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

