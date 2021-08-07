Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 72 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $162.58 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

