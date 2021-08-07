Clean Yield Group Makes New $36,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

