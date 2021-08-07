Clean Yield Group Purchases New Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $2,509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,997,150.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock worth $17,304,658. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NARI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Inari Medical stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.65. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

