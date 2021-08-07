Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.60 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,324 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,489,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,594,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,232,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

