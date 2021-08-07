Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 57,547 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,547 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,877,000 after buying an additional 701,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,972,000 after buying an additional 1,938,310 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,053,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,151,000 after buying an additional 386,438 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 54.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after buying an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 15,007.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,073,000 after buying an additional 5,575,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $32.21 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

