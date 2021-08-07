Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,880 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

