TCW Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,197 shares of company stock worth $2,983,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $59.82 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

