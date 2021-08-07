TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,662 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.49 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

