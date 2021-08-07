IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 9,029 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 45.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hologic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 214.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 70,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.94 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

