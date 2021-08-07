Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 254 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $659.05 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.33 and a 1-year high of $660.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

