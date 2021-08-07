Tiaa Fsb Acquires 565 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

