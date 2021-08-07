Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 16,201 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,909 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,201 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $289.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.49. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $290.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

