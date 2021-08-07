Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 1,437 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 631,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 349,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,089. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60.

