Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Shares of 11,855 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $3,091,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock valued at $800,080,670. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,488. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

