Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $435,000 in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $2,404,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $1,397,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth about $4,429,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

APR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

APR traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. 451,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 0.69.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

