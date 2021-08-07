SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Position Lessened by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XAR. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,088,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

XAR stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,235. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.04. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $136.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.