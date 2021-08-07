Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,346 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 518,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.59. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,298 shares of company stock worth $709,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.