Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of ANF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,019. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

