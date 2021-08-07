Robert W. Baird Boosts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $461.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $461.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRL. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $408.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $420.25.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock worth $3,564,317 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

