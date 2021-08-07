Robert W. Baird Boosts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $461.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $461.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRL. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.
Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $408.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $420.25.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock worth $3,564,317 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
